16 people have already died in the Russian attack on a high-rise building in Kyiv. Two children are among the victims

It is already known that 16 people died as a result of the Russian attack on a high-rise building in the Darnytsky district of Kyiv.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service.

Among the dead were two children, a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old. According to the cityʼs mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, 57 people were injured, 27 of whom are in hospitals. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble and search for people.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a house in the Darnytsky district was hit by a Kh-101 missile manufactured in the second quarter of this year.

On the night of May 14, the Russians continued the massive attack they had launched during the day, launching another 56 missiles and 675 drones into Ukraine. Kyiv was the worst hit, with strikes recorded in six districts of the capital, including the Darnytsky district, where an entire entrance to a high-rise building collapsed due to a Russian strike.

Later, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha ordered a meeting of the UN Security Council to be convened due to the massive Russian attack at night. He also said that on the morning of May 15, all foreign diplomats in Kyiv would be asked to visit the site of the Russian strike on the high-rise building.

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