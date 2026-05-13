Peter Magyar condemned the Russian strike on Transcarpathia. The Russian ambassador was summoned to the Hungarian MFA for the first time

Newly appointed Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar strongly condemned the Russian strike on Transcarpathia. He said that Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán had summoned the Russian ambassador.

This is reported by the Hungarian media HVG.

This is the first such action by Hungary due to the Russian-Ukrainian war. On May 9, “Fidesz” party leader Viktor Orban resigned as prime minister after 16 years in power. He was replaced by Péter Magyar and the “Tisza” party.

Magyar stated that the Hungarian government would provide any necessary assistance to the victims from Transcarpathia, including electricity.

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Peter Magyar for his concern and strong position. He wrote that Moscow has once again demonstrated that it is a common threat not only to Ukraine, but also to neighbouring countries and Europe as a whole.

The attack was also condemned by the leader of the “Fidesz” faction in parliament Gergely Gulyas.

"Transcarpathian Hungarians are not guilty of the war. We condemn in the strongest possible terms and consider the Russian drone attack unacceptable," Gulyas wrote on Facebook.

This is also a unique event for a member of the “Fidesz” party. HVG writes that when the Russians attacked one of the enterprises in Mukachevo with a missile in August, Viktor Orbán did not comment on the incident for a long time.

Later, he published a post in which he reported that the government had considered the consequences of the Russian attack, and the then Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó had held consultations with representatives of Transcarpathian Hungarians, who were offered assistance from the Hungarian government.

At the end of his post, Orbán emphasized that it is necessary to continue efforts aimed at achieving peace, as well as the negotiation process initiated by US President Donald Trump.