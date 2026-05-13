Politico: The Secretary General Rutte proposed that NATO countries allocate 0.25% of GDP to aid Ukraine

The NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte proposed that Alliance countries allocate 0.25% of their GDP to assist Ukraine.

Politico reports this, citing NATO sources.

According to sources, Rutte raised the issue at a closed-door meeting of NATO ambassadors in late April. It was called to prepare for the next NATO summit, which will take place on July 7-8 in Turkey. At that meeting, he discussed other ideas related to Ukraine.

Sources also claim that the Secretary Generalʼs proposal was not liked by two countries — France and the United Kingdom. In addition, some states want their contributions to the €90 billion Euro loan for Ukraine to be taken into account in future proposals.

At the end of June 2025, Alliance leaders committed to investing 5% of GDP annually in defense and security-related spending by 2035. This was enshrined in the Hague Declaration adopted at the summit.

According to Secretary General Rutteʼs annual report, by 2025, all NATO member states increased defense spending and for the first time reached or exceeded the defense spending target of 2% of GDP.

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