Politico: The Secretary General Rutte proposed that NATO countries allocate 0.25% of GDP to aid Ukraine

The NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte proposed that Alliance countries allocate 0.25% of their GDP to assist Ukraine.
Politico reports this, citing NATO sources.
According to sources, Rutte raised the issue at a closed-door meeting of NATO ambassadors in late April. It was called to prepare for the next NATO summit, which will take place on July 7-8 in Turkey. At that meeting, he discussed other ideas related to Ukraine.
Sources also claim that the Secretary Generalʼs proposal was not liked by two countries — France and the United Kingdom. In addition, some states want their contributions to the €90 billion Euro loan for Ukraine to be taken into account in future proposals.
- At the end of June 2025, Alliance leaders committed to investing 5% of GDP annually in defense and security-related spending by 2035. This was enshrined in the Hague Declaration adopted at the summit.
- According to Secretary General Rutteʼs annual report, by 2025, all NATO member states increased defense spending and for the first time reached or exceeded the defense spending target of 2% of GDP.
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