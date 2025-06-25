NATO leaders pledged to invest 5% of GDP in defense by 2035. They assured that they support Ukraine

Alliance leaders committed to investing 5% of GDP annually in defense and security-related spending by 2035. This was enshrined in the Hague Declaration, just adopted at the summit.

This was reported on NATOʼs official page on the X social network, and also reported by The Guardian.

The document specifies that member states will submit “annual plans” for “a credible, gradual path towards the [5% of GDP] target”.

"Up to 1.5% of GDP will be allocated annually for purposes including protecting critical infrastructure, protecting information and communication systems, ensuring civil preparedness and resilience, stimulating innovation, and strengthening the defense industrial base," the text says.

In 2029, the progress made to date will be reviewed even more thoroughly. The calculation of alliesʼ defense spending will include direct contributions to the Ukrainian army.

The five-point declaration also reaffirms the 32 Alliesʼ "unwavering commitment" to the principle of collective defense enshrined in Article 5 of the Washington Treaty — "an attack on one is an attack on all".

Separately, a promise of continued support for Kyiv was stated. NATO members emphasize that Ukraineʼs security contributes to the Allianceʼs own security. However, they did not directly condemn Moscow for military aggression. The text refers to the "long-term threat that Russia poses to Euro-Atlantic security".

The US President Donald Trump has repeatedly demanded that European leaders invest more money in NATO. He has previously said that he would “encourage” Russia to “do whatever it wants” with NATO member states that have failed to meet their financial obligations to the alliance.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.