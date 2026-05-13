One of the longest-running Russian attacks on Ukraine continues. Drones could be followed by missiles

Since the beginning of the day, the Russians have launched more than 800 strike drones into Ukraine. The attack is ongoing. It is one of the longest-running Russian attacks against Ukraine. According to intelligence, after several waves of drones, the Russians may launch missiles.
This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Babel has collected everything that is known about the new consequences.
- In the Rivne region, the number of deaths has increased to three, six people were injured.
- In the Cherkasy region, three men were injured in the town of Smila and were hospitalized.
- In Kherson, the occupiers hit a fire truck — using a double-strike tactic. Two rescuers from the State Emergency Service and a civilian man were injured. A woman also died as a result of the Russian attack on a civilian bus. In total, 20 city residents have been injured since the beginning of the day.
- In Ivano-Frankivsk, a drone hit a residential building — injuries are known.
- Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn told reporters that the Russians had targeted railway facilities 23 times in the past 24 hours. 3 locomotives, 7 suburban trains, 8 freight cars, 5 traction substations, 5 depots, and 2 bridges were damaged. There were no injuries, and traffic is maintained throughout the network.
Attacks are also being recorded in other regions, in particular on energy infrastructure.
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