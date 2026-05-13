Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko intends to resume his sports career.

This was reported by the sports publication The Ring, citing its own sources.

According to media reports, the next fight of the 38-year-old athlete, who reported his retirement in June last year, could take place as early as this fall. His contract with the Top Rank promotion company expired on May 12, and he is now a free agent.

However, according to The Ring, Lomachenko is only interested in "prestigious fights" and has no intention of participating in preparatory fights.

Lomachenkoʼs professional career lasted almost 12 years. The reason for the end of his career was back problems. In the fall of 2024, it was precisely because of Lomachenkoʼs health that the fight with American Gervont Davis did not take place. According to the publication, Davis could become one of Lomachenkoʼs potential rivals upon his return.

Lomachenko last entered the ring in May 2024 — in a duel with Australian George Kambosos, he became IBF and IBO lightweight world champion. In total, Lomachenko has 18 wins (12 by knockout) and three losses.

and lightweight world champion. In total, Lomachenko has 18 wins (12 by knockout) and three losses. It should be noted that Lomachenko is an active parishioner of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the boxer has hardly spoken publicly about the war in Ukraine, although he withdrew from the championship fight with Kambosos in June 2022 because he joined Territorial Defence Forces.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.