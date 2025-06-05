Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko announced his retirement on June 5. He posted an appeal on his Instagram page, which is not available in Ukraine.

"Every boxer has a day when he hangs up his gloves. That day has come," Lomachenko said.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

In his address, the boxer did not mention Ukraine, Ukrainian fans, or the war. But he thanked God, his father-coach, his family, his team, and even the United States.

Lomachenkoʼs professional career lasted almost 12 years. He is the IBF and IBO world champion. He has a record of 18 wins (12 by knockout) and three losses. Lomachenko fought his last fight in May 2024 in Australia, defeating local boxer George Kambosos Jr.

Lomachenko is an active member of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the boxer has barely spoken publicly about the war in Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.