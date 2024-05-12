Vasyl Lomachenko knocked out George Kambosos and became the IBF lightweight world champion

Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko won the fight against Australian George Kambosos and became the IBF lightweight world champion.

The title fight took place in Perth, Australia on May 12. Lomachenko had the opportunity to win the title for the first time after losing to Teofimo Lopez in 2020, when the Ukrainian boxer lost the WBA, WBC and WBO belts.

In the 11th round of the match, Lomachenko won an early victory over Kambosos: first he sent him to a knockdown, and then to another one, after which the fight was finished. After the fight, Lomachenko thanked God for the victory, the opponentʼs team and his team, as well as "people who watch boxing and cheer." He dedicated his victory to his father Anatoly.

Lomachenko now has 18 wins (12 by knockout) and three defeats in the professional ring.