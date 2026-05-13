General Staff: Russia lost two tanks and over 1 100 soldiers at the front over the past day

The Russian army has lost 1 130 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment in the war against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

The Russians also lost two tanks, one armored combat vehicle, 50 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, three air defense systems, two ground robotic complexes, 1 853 UAVs, 287 vehicles, and two special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

Ukraine updated its statistics on February 4, 2026: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 55 000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky stated that as of February 4, 2026, Russia had lost almost 350 000 soldiers killed, another 50-70 000 were considered missing, and 600-700 000 were wounded.

As of May 9, 2026, the BBC and the Russian media outlets Meduza and Mediazona analyzed documents and made a new assessment of the losses of the Russian army: from the beginning of the full-scale war to the end of 2025, the Russians lost approximately 352 000 soldiers. Among them, 261 000 soldiers died, and another approximately 90 000 went missing.

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