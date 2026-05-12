Lukashenko declared the targeted mobilization of military units in Belarus

The self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has reported that the country plans to conduct a targeted mobilization of individual military units to prepare them for possible hostilities.

He said this at a meeting with Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, the Belarusian news agency BELTA reports.

According to Lukashenko, Belarus is "tuned for peace", but the army must be ready for war if necessary.

"As I promised, we will mobilize units in a targeted manner to prepare them for war. God willing, we will be able to avoid it," he said.

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin also reported that the meeting discussed checks on the armyʼs combat readiness, which were carried out on behalf of Lukashenko and according to the plans of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff.

According to Khrenin, after these inspections, the Belarusian military leadership conducted an analysis and drew "certain conclusions".

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 2 that Ukraine had “recorded quite specific activity” from Belarus on the border. According to Zelensky, everything is being recorded and monitored — if necessary, Ukraine will react.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.