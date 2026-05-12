Andriy Yermak responded to suspicions of money laundering. Hereʼs what he says

Former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak stated that the announcement of suspicion against him was related to "pressure on law enforcement agencies".

He said this in a comment to LB.ua.

Yermak called all the accusations groundless and added that he was working on the case materials with his lawyers.

"Over the past few months, there has been unprecedented public pressure on law enforcement agencies to take specific procedural decisions regarding me. [...] Nothing has changed now, just like after November 28 last year [when Andriy Yermak was first searched], when I reacted in the same way to all procedural actions and requests," he said.

What is known about the case?

According to the investigation, the money laundering scheme began in 2018. Then, future minister Oleksiy Chernyshov ("Che Guevara") became one of the founders of the company, which in the summer of 2019 purchased more than 4 hectares of land from the Kozynsk village council in the Kyiv region.

The construction of the “Dynastia” cooperative began in May 2020, when Chernyshov had already become the Minister of Community and Territorial Development.

In June 2020, Chernyshov involved Tymur Mindich (“Carlson”) in the construction. At about the same time, Yermak (“R2”) was involved in the construction. Then they decided to build four estates, each with an area of about 1 000 m². These houses were called “R1”, “R2”, “R3”, “R4”, the price of each was about $2 million. They also agreed to build a joint estate “R0” with a spa area, swimming pool and gym.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode According to law enforcement, residence projects are on the territory of the Dynasty cooperative.

The bulk of the construction was financed with funds obtained through criminal means. For this purpose, individuals controlled by Chernyshov created a front company that placed orders, law enforcement officials say.

After the full-scale invasion began, construction did not stop, but even continued more actively. According to investigators, Chernyshov demanded that the builders build faster and work in several shifts. Yermak supervised the construction of his residence (i.e., the R2 residence).

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode According to law enforcement, the interior design of the R2 residence was personally approved by Andriy Yermak.

In July 2025, to avoid the possible exposure of the money laundering scheme and because Chernyshov was charged with bribery, Mindich decided to temporarily stop work and suspend construction.

Yermak was suspected in this case on May 11. Chernyshov and Mindich — on May 12.