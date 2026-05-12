The so-called “ceasefire” ended, and the Russians again massively attacked Ukraine, launching over 200 attack drones

On the night and morning of May 12, Russian forces attacked a number of Ukrainian regions, launching 216 strike drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since 18:00 on May 11, while the three-day ceasefire was still in effect, Ukrainian air defenses have neutralized 192 enemy drones. Another 25 UAVs were hit in 10 places, with debris falling on five.

Kyiv

Debris from a Russian drone fell onto the roof of a 16-story building in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv at night. The fire was extinguished by residents. There were no injuries.

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Kyiv region

In the Fastivsky district, houses and a kindergarten were damaged. Windows were broken in a four-story residential building nearby. Two private houses were also damaged.

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Dnipropetrovsk region

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a Russian strike in the Synelnykivsky district. There are also injuries in Dnipro and Pavlohrad. Private and multi-storey buildings, an outbuilding and a car were damaged.

The regionʼs railway infrastructure was under attack by drones in the morning — debris injured a train driver as he was walking to shelter. Locomotives and rolling stock were damaged.

Kherson

A 68-year-old woman was injured in the nighttime Russian shelling of the cityʼs Tsentralny District. She was hospitalized.

Kharkiv region

Russians attacked an enterprise in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansky district — a bus and a truck caught fire. In the Derhachivska community, a residential building and an outbuilding were damaged.

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Chernihiv region

In the Novhorod-Siversky district, a residential building caught fire as a result of being hit by strike drones.

In Koryukivsky district, there is a hit on the territory of private houses. A residential and utility building was damaged, firewood caught fire. Preliminary, no deaths or injuries.

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