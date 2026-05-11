Canada imposes sanctions against five organizations and 23 people linked to deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia

Canada has imposed sanctions against five organizations and 23 Russian officials linked to the deportation of Ukrainian children.

This was reported by the countryʼs government.

Among them are Russian officials responsible for the abduction of Ukrainian children, in particular, the Russian Presidentʼs Commissioner for Childrenʼs Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.

It was she who illegally "adopted" 17-year-old Pylyp Holovnya, who was deported from Mariupol to Russia, in 2022. And in 2025, Lvova-Belova told how she "re-educated" a boy who did not want to live in the Russian Federation.

In total, Canada has already imposed sanctions against 80 people and organizations associated with the deportation of Ukrainian children.

Following Britain, the EU Council on May 11 imposed sanctions against 16 more Russians and seven organizations responsible for the illegal deportation and forced assimilation of Ukrainian children.

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