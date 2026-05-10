A man detonated a grenade in the Sumy region, injuring three police officers and one civilian

A man detonated a grenade in Okhtyrka (Sumy region). In addition to him, three police officers and one civilian were injured.

This was reported to the National Police.

The police received a report of a man with a grenade on one of the streets. During negotiations with law enforcement officers, he detonated the grenade. All the injured were hospitalized.

One of the eyewitnesses to the explosion told Suspilne that the police took a man out of the cafe with a can of beer in one hand and a grenade in the other and sat him on a bench nearby.

The police officers tried to persuade him to give up the grenade, but he refused. Then he abruptly threw the grenade and tried to kick it away — and the grenade exploded.

The man who detonated the grenade turned out to be a 41-year-old resident of Okhtyrka, a former military serviceman, police said.

On the afternoon of April 18, a man opened fire on passersby in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv. As a result of the shooting, 7 people were killed and 14 were injured.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.