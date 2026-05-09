On the first day of the truce, the Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

On the first day of the ceasefire, the Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaporizhzhia region, and Kherson region. There were casualties and injuries as a result of the strikes.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the Russian shelling.

This morning, the Russian army hit a car with a drone in the Zaporizhzhia region: the driver was killed and two passengers were injured.

A woman was killed and another was injured in a drone attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region. A high-rise building and a lyceum were damaged.

During the day, Russians attacked Komyshany, Nezlamne, and Tomyna Balka in the Kherson region — one person was killed and three others were wounded. Houses, high-rise buildings, a hospital, and cars were damaged.

In Kharkiv, the Russian military used a drone to strike a nine-story building.

Also during the night, Russia attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 43 strike drones. Nine drones and a missile were hit in six places, and debris fell in two places.

The US President Donald Trump reported on the evening of May 8 the beginning of a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine (May 9, 10, and 11). This was later confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

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