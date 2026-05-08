The Slovak Foreign Ministry reported that Fico will convey a message from Zelensky to Putin during his visit to Moscow.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will deliver a message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Putin during his visit to Moscow.

This was stated by State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia Rastislav Chovanec, according to Marker media.

According to Chovanec, Fico may also receive "valuable information" from Putin about how he sees the end of the war.

Chovanec added that now it is necessary to maintain contacts with all parties, and Europe should be interested in participating in the negotiations where a peace agreement will be concluded.

The Slovak politician also noted that more and more European politicians support the idea of direct contacts with the Kremlin regarding the war in Ukraine.