Zelensky and Fico spoke by phone. The Slovak Prime Minister said he supports Ukraineʼs membership in the EU

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation on May 2 and agreed to meet in person in the near future.

Zelensky wrote about this on social media.

The President of Ukraine invited the Slovak Prime Minister to Kyiv and received an invitation to visit Bratislava.

"Our teams will work on the schedule," Zelensky said.

In a conversation with Zelensky, Fico said that Slovakia supports Ukraineʼs membership in the European Union and is "ready to share its experience of accession".

"We need to have strong relations between our states, and we are both interested in this," Zelensky stressed.

In turn, Fico noted that despite "different views on some issues", Ukraine and Slovakia are interested in establishing "good and friendly relations".

"I confirmed that Slovakia supports Ukraineʼs aspirations to join the EU, as Slovakia wants Ukraine, as our neighbour, to be a stable and democratic country," Fico wrote after his conversation with Zelensky.

The leaders agreed to meet on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit, which will take place on May 4 in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

In late February, during a phone call, Zelensky also invited Fico to Kyiv. Fico said that he had agreed to meet with the Ukrainian president to discuss "all aspects of cooperation" between the countries, but not in Kyiv, but in one of the European Union countries.

At the time, the Slovak Prime Minister accused Ukraine of stopping the “Druzhba” oil pipeline and called on Zelensky to restore it. On April 23, Slovakia began receiving Russian oil through the “Druzhba” pipeline, which Ukraine had repaired.

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