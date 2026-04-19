Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has complained that Lithuania and Latvia have not allowed him to fly through their territory to Moscow. But he promises to find another route.

Fico said this in a video address to citizens, talking about his plans for May 9.

In particular, he announced his visit to the Dachau concentration camp in Germany, then hopes to have time to lay flowers at the grave of the unknown Red Army soldier in Moscow and the fallen Romanian soldiers in Slovakia.

"It was no coincidence that I said that if I have time, about Moscow, because Lithuania and Latvia have already announced that they will not allow us to fly over their territory to Moscow. It turns out that EU member states do not allow the prime minister of another member state to use their airspace. Well, we will have to look for an alternative route — just like last year, when Estonia created a similar obstacle," Fico said.

He also reported a visit to the United States to celebrate the 250th anniversary of independence and plans to visit Arlington Cemetery in Washington.

Last year, Slovak Prime Minister Fico still attended the parade in Moscow, despite Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania banning him from flying over their territories. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić was also there.

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