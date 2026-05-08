On the night of the “ceasefire”, the Russians launched 67 drones into Ukraine and carried out 10 assaults on the front

On the night of April 8, Russian troops launched 67 drones into Ukraine. Air defenses neutralized 56 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another 11 UAVs were hit in eight places, and debris fell in seven locations. In particular, three people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region from the strike on Pavlohrad. More than 10 private houses and cars were damaged.

In addition, since the so-called ceasefire declared by the Kremlin, Russian troops have shelled Ukrainian positions on the frontline more than 140 times, conducted 10 assaults, and carried out more than 850 strikes with drones of various types, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. The use of reconnaissance drones in the skies over frontline communities has also continued.

Zelensky stressed that all this clearly indicates that there was "not even an imitation attempt to cease fire on the front" from the Russian side, so Ukraine will act in a mirror image.

The day before, the Russian Federation declared a "ceasefire" from 00:00 on May 8 to 10. Ukraine, in turn, declared a regime of silence on the night of May 5 to 6. The Russians violated it.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.