The ban on using Telegram has been lifted at the KNU

After the student parliament appealed to the new university administration, the issue was reviewed and the restrictions were lifted. After technical updates, Telegram will return to the KNU network.

On November 11, 2024, by order of the then rector of the university Volodymyr Buhrov, a ban on the use of Telegram for official purposes was introduced at the university. Later, these restrictions also affected students — access to the messenger via the university network was blocked in dormitories and academic buildings.

This order was issued by the new leadership of KNU after an appeal from the student parliament.

Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv (KNU) has lifted restrictions on access to the Telegram messenger on its internal computer network.

Telegram ban in Ukraine

In September 2024, civil servants and military personnel were banned from using Telegram on duty. The messenger cannot be used in government agencies, military formations, and critical infrastructure facilities.

Shortly after this decision, it was announced that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine would restrict the use of Telegram for its employees.

The fact that the Telegram messenger contains a number of threats to Ukraineʼs security was stated by the then representative of the State Security Service Andriy Yusov. He said that Ukraine is building communication with the administrations of all platforms, including Telegram, in order to work according to the rules.

The ban on Telegram was discussed again after the terrorist attack in Lviv in February 2026, where a policewoman was killed. According to the investigation, the perpetrators were recruited through this messenger.

After that, the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Iryna Vereshchuk proposed blocking the messenger. The head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov stated that Telegram channels should be registered, and their owners should be responsible for the content published in them.

In March, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian Policy unanimously supported a bill on regulating the activities of social networks and similar platforms. The authors themselves, MPs from the “European Solidarity” party, indicate in an explanatory note that it is necessary to regulate the activities of Telegram, which can be used by Russians for hostile purposes.

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