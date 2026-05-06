“Ukrzaliznytsia” will build over 800 mobile shelters across the country

“Ukrzaliznytsia” will install over 800 modular shelters across the country due to increased attacks on the railway.

This was reported by the press service of “Ukrzaliznytsia”.

The shelters, which the company will manufacture at its own facilities, will be installed in the most dangerous places — near critical facilities and at stations that do not have stationary shelters. They will allow people to quickly hide in times of danger and protect them from debris.

Such a shelter has already saved lives: in the Kharkiv region, a conductor evacuated to it in time when danger was declared, and then a Russian drone completely destroyed the car.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Russians have attacked the railway approximately 983 times.