“Ukrzaliznytsia” updated passenger evacuation rules due to Russian attacks on trains

“Ukrzaliznytsia” has tightened safety rules on the train. Passengers will be removed from the train in the event of a threat of a Russian strike.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

They noted that evacuations would only be carried out if there was an immediate threat of shelling along a specific route.

When the conductor gives a signal of increased danger, passengers must get dressed, take their documents, phone and remain in place until further instructions.

Passengers are further advised to leave suitcases and large items in the carriage and exit through the nearest door without panic or crowding. Outside the train, it is forbidden to crowd near the carriages. You should move to a safe distance or lie face down on the ground in case of explosions.

You may only return to the train after instructions from the conductors. If you have to cross the tracks, do so carefully, keeping an eye out for oncoming trains.

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In late February and early March, Russians intensified attacks on Ukraineʼs railway infrastructure. Rolling stock and passenger cars were among the main targets. Locomotives, freight cars, and specialized equipment used to repair the infrastructure were also targeted.

In particular, on the night of March 21, Russians attacked a locomotive of a suburban train on the Prydniprovska Railway. And in the Odesa region, a conductor died during an evacuation from a train — she was hit by an oncoming train that was heading to its evacuation stop. One of the passengers also received moderate injuries.

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