A conductor died during the evacuation of a train in the Odesa region. Russians attacked firefighters in Sumy

On the night of March 21, the Russian army launched 139 drones over Ukraine, and air defenses neutralized 127.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Eight drones were hit in seven places, and debris fell in seven more.

A conductor died during an evacuation from a train in the Odesa region. She was hit by an oncoming train that was heading to its evacuation stop.

One of the passengers also suffered moderate injuries. “Ukrzaliznytsia” has begun investigating the accident.

In addition, the Russians attacked a commuter train locomotive on the Dnipro Railway. There were no casualties.

And in Sumy, the Russians attacked a rescue team that had gone out to respond to the attacks. The State Emergency Service workers managed to leave, none of them were injured, only the fire truck was damaged.

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