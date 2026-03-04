Russians attacked the railway in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions — children are among the victims

During the day of March 4, Russian troops struck the railway infrastructure of the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. This resulted in injuries to railway workers and children.

This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, the Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

In particular, in the Mykolaiv region this morning, a Russian drone hit an empty train that had arrived for maintenance. One railway worker was injured.

In the Odesa region, the Russians hit a transport infrastructure facility with a missile. The administrative building of the railway station was damaged.

Four people were injured, including two children, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper. The condition of the children and one other person is moderate. Another injured person is in serious condition.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” emphasized that Russian troops have intensified attacks on railway infrastructure — since the beginning of March, 18 such facilities have been hit. On average, six drone strikes per day.

Since the beginning of the month, 41 facilities have been damaged. Rolling stock and passenger cars are among the main targets of the Russians. Locomotives, freight cars, and specialized equipment used to repair infrastructure have also been hit.

In particular, on the evening of March 3, the Russian Federation attempted to attack a passenger train on the “Dnipro-Kovel” route with a drone. Railway workers quickly stopped the train and preemptively evacuated passengers. The enemy drone hit a few meters from the locomotive. No people were injured.

