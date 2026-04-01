“Ukrzaliznytsia” gained access to military systems to monitor drones

The dispatching service of “Ukrzaliznytsia” has gained access to military airspace control systems and is monitoring the situation with Russian UAVs. In the event of a real threat, railway workers evacuate people from the train.

This was reported by the Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov.

If the situation is not critical, railway workers will simply make changes to the train schedule without evacuation.

Beskrestnov stressed that during evacuation, it is better for passengers to move away from the train by at least 100 meters, because if the cars are hit, the danger to life will increase significantly. He also said that there have been repeated cases when a manually controlled drone from Russia flew to attack an infrastructure facility, but upon seeing the train below, changed course and hit it.

Why is “Ukrzaliznytsia” evacuating passengers?

The evacuation of passengers began after the Russians intensified attacks on Ukraineʼs railway infrastructure in late February and early March. The main targets included rolling stock, passenger and freight cars, locomotives, and special equipment.

In particular, on the night of March 21, the Russian army attacked a locomotive of a suburban train on the Pridneprovska Railway. And in the Odesa region, a conductor died during evacuation from a train — she was hit by an oncoming train that was heading to its evacuation stop. Another passenger was injured. In this regard, on March 24, “Ukrzaliznytsia” tightened safety rules on the road.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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