In April, the GUR fighters attacked a Be-12 “Chaika” aircraft, three boats, and a Russian support ship in Crimea

Specialists of the GUR special unit "Ghosts" attacked a Russian Be-12 "Chaika" anti-submarine aircraft in temporarily occupied Crimea during an operation in April of this year.

This was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Also under attack were a Russian supply ship, three “Project 05060” assault boats, and a hangar for their storage.

It should be noted that Be-12 “Chaika” amphibious aircraft are equipped with expensive equipment for detecting and combating submarines. GUR first attacked two such aircraft in September 2025.

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