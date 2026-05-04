This year, Russians are attacking Ukrainian ports with drones ten times more often than last year

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Russians have damaged or partially destroyed over 900 Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities. 177 of these are civilian vessels.

This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery — Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

The intensity of drone attacks on ports is also increasing. While there were 75 drone strikes in the first four months of last year, this year there have been over 800.

Kuleba added that since the beginning of 2026, Ukrainian ports have processed almost 30 million tons of cargo.

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