Russians strike with drone near gas station in the Dnipropetrovsk region and ballistic missiles in Mykolaiv, there are casualties

On May 3, the Russian army targeted a gas station in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone and ballistic missiles in Mykolaiv. The strikes injured people, including a child.

Babel has collected the main information about the consequences of the shelling.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, six people were injured in an attack near a gas station, including a 10-year-old boy. A bus and other vehicles were damaged. A truck also caught fire.

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The Russians hit Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles — two people were injured.

A 46-year-old driver was injured in a collision with a grain truck in the Sumy region. He is in serious condition in hospital.

As a result of a morning car crash in Kherson, the number of victims has increased to five — a 54-year-old man was injured.

On the night of May 3, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 268 drones of various types, more than 160 of them were “Shaheds”.

Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 249 drones. The missile and drones hit 15 places, and debris fell in another one. Kherson, Sumy, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions were hit.

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