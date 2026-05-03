Russians attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile and 268 drones. Two people died in the Odesa region

On the night of May 3, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 268 drones of various types, over 160 of them “Shaheds”. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 249 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The missile and drones hit in 15 places, and debris fell in one more.

This morning, a civilian transport in Kherson was attacked by a drone. A man was killed and four people were injured as a result of the strike.

In the Sumy region, six people were injured in a missile strike late at night. Three of the injured are in hospital, two of them in serious condition. The Russians also hit a car with a drone — a child was injured.

The Russian army struck a port and houses in the Odesa region: two people were killed and five more were injured.

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In the Mykolaiv region, the Russians attacked the energy sector. As a result, part of the region is without electricity.

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