Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, May 3, on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in the capital of Armenia.

Babis told the iDnes.cz portal about this.

This will be Babisʼ first personal meeting with the Ukrainian president since he took office as prime minister. Babis did not specify what he would discuss with Zelensky specifically, but said: "It is important that we meet."

At the same time, he stated that he does not plan to visit Ukraine. However, he added that in the future he may meet with Zelensky again at a conference in Poland, which will be dedicated to the restoration of Ukraine.

Also in Yerevan, Babis plans to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Serbian Prime Minister Djurdjo Matsuto, and Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

The position of Babis and his party on Ukraine

In October 2025, parliamentary elections were held in the Czech Republic. The populist ANO party of Andrej Babis won. On December 8, Babis was officially appointed as the new Prime Minister.

Babis, 71, was already the Czech Republicʼs prime minister from 2017 to 2021. Now he has become the oldest politician to ever lead the countryʼs government.

Before the elections, Babis threatened that if he wins, the Czech government will cancel the initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine. His ANO party also advocates an “immediate end to the war” between Ukraine and Russia and believes that military support only prolongs the conflict. The party is convinced that without Western help, Kyiv would sooner agree to “peace”.

ANO is also skeptical about Ukrainian refugees — Andrej Babis has repeatedly questioned whether it is worth continuing temporary protection and financial support for them.

In January of this year, Babis opposed the transfer of L-159 aircraft to Ukraine, despite the approval of the countryʼs President Peter Pavel. Babis explained his position by saying that the aircraft were needed by the Czech Armed Forces.

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