Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala reported that his government will resign on November 6. The current ministers will continue to perform their duties temporarily until a new government is appointed.

This is reported by the Czech publication Radio Prague International.

ANO party leader Andrej Babis is already in talks to form a government with the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) and the right-wing populist Motorists for Their Own Party.

Babis, who won parliamentary elections in October, signed a coalition agreement with eurosceptic forces. The new government could dramatically change the Czech Republicʼs foreign policy course. In particular, Babis has declared his intention to reduce aid to Ukraine and abandon the "shell initiative" that provides Kyiv with ammunition.

Babis is also considering joining the "anti-Ukrainian alliance" that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is trying to create with Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Positions of newly elected parties in the Czech Republic regarding Ukraine

ANO advocates an “immediate end to the war” between Ukraine and Russia and believes that military support only prolongs the conflict. The party is convinced that without Western help, Kyiv would have agreed to “peace” sooner. ANO is also skeptical about Ukrainian refugees — Andrej Babis has repeatedly questioned whether it is worth continuing temporary protection and financial support for them.

The SPD is an openly pro-Russian, populist, and anti-immigrant force. The party is categorically against any aid to Ukraine or Ukrainians. Its leader, Tomio Okamura, often repeats theses that resemble Russian propaganda.

"Motorists for Yourself" calls for a review of the policy of support for Ukraine, both military and humanitarian. They criticize the previous governmentʼs position for "excessive solidarity" with Kyiv and insist on "protecting Czech sovereignty" and changing EU policy.

