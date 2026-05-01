Trump reported an increase in tariffs on car imports from the EU to 25%

Tariffs on imports of cars and trucks into the United States from the European Union will increase to 25% starting next week.

This was reported by the US President Donald Trump on May 1.

On his social network Truth Social, he wrote that he made this decision given that “the EU is not implementing our fully negotiated trade agreement”. The previous tariff rate agreed upon by Brussels and Washington in a trade deal in July 2025 was 15%.

Trump added that if Europeans produce cars and trucks in factories in the United States, there will be no tariffs. This, he said, is "fully understood and agreed upon".

"Many car and truck factories are being built now, with over $100 billion invested, a RECORD in the history of car and truck manufacturing. These factories, employing American workers, will soon be opening — something like what is happening in America today has never happened before!" Trump wrote.

Trumpʼs tariffs

The US President Donald Trump reported on April 2, 2025, that he would impose tariffs on goods from other countries. The new tariffs will apply to more than 180 countries and territories (not including Russia, North Korea, Cuba, and Belarus, which are already under sanctions). A 10% tariff was imposed on Ukraine.

On April 9, Trump postponed tariffs on all but China, which received the highest tariffs of 145%, while most countries are subject to a base rate of 10%. The EU on April 10 mirrored the imposition of tariffs in response to the US tariffs by 90 days, before this decision the new tariffs were to take effect on April 15.

In July, Trump began announcing new tariffs. In particular, Japan and South Korea received a 25% tariff, Laos and Myanmar — 40%, Malaysia and Kazakhstan — 25%, and South Africa — 30%.

And from August 1, Washington imposed a 30% tariff on imports from the European Union and Mexico, some of the United Statesʼ largest trading partners.

In February 2026, the US president decided to raise global tariffs on countries to 15%.

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