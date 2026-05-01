Russians launched over 400 drones over Ukraine during the day. 12 injured in Ternopil (UPD)

On the morning and afternoon of May 1 (from 08:00 to 15:30), the Russian military continued to shell the territory of Ukraine. To do this, they launched 409 strike drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense managed to neutralize 388 Russian drones, but 16 UAVs were hit in six places. Debris fell in 11 locations.

As of 19:50, there are already 12 victims in Ternopil as a result of the Russian strike. Six of them are in hospitals. There are hits on industrial and infrastructure facilities in the city. Some neighborhoods are without electricity.

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It was also reported that five people were injured in the attack in the Rivne region, four of whom were hospitalized. Two residential buildings, cars, and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The Russians also attacked the Zhytomyr region — no people were injured. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy struck two districts almost 50 times in one day — four people were injured.

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