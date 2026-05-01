Russians massively attacked Ukraine with drones during the day. There are casualties in Ternopil, Vinnytsia region and Kherson

On the afternoon of May 1, the Russians launched hundreds of drones into Ukraine. The hits resulted in casualties in several regions.

There were over 50 "Shaheds" over Ternopil today, about 20 of them exploded. There are hits on industrial and infrastructure facilities.

As of 3:40 PM, 10 people are reported injured, one person is in serious condition. Part of the city is without power.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

A house in the Vinnytsia region was destroyed by a Russian drone crash. A woman was injured and hospitalized.

In the afternoon, the Russians struck a shopping center in the Odesky district, causing a fire, but no injuries. In Kherson, two residents were injured in the morning by Russian strikes.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Олег Кіпер / Одеська ОДА (ОВА)

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.