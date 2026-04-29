The government has extended the single electricity tariff. There will be a preferential price for apartments with electric heating

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended the current electricity tariff until October 31 — 4.32 hryvnia per kWh.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The government introduced this tariff on April 1, 2024. It was supposed to be in effect until April 30, 2025, but then its validity was extended.

The Cabinet of Ministers also extended the preferential tariff for houses and apartments with electric heating and apartment buildings not connected to gas supply and centralized or autonomous heating systems. For them, from October 1 to April 30, the tariff will be UAH 2.64 per kWh for consumption up to 2 000 kWh per month, and UAH 4.32 per kWh for more consumption.