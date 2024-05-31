Electricity tariffs are being raised in Ukraine

A new tariff for electricity will be effective in Ukraine from June 1. There will be a single fixed price for individual and collective household consumers — UAH 4.32/kWph.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

This price for electricity will be valid until April 30, 2025.

At the same time, during the heating period from October 1, 2024 to April 30, 2025, a preferential tariff is provided for consumers who use electric heating installations — UAH 2.64 /kWph. This cost will apply if they consume up to 2 000 kWph of electricity per month during this period.

"Night tariff", if a two-zone meter is installed, will be UAH 2.16/kWph.

"We are facing a large-scale reconstruction, which requires huge efforts and funds. All this time, the repair campaign at the generation, distribution and transmission facilities continues. Unfortunately, we understand that the shelling of energy facilities by the enemy will continue, and we must use all possible resources," explained Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

According to him, the state cannot raise the price of electricity for the population to the market level (almost UAH 7.5 /kWph), but it also cannot maintain an ultra-low preferential price for all consumers.

The Ministry of Energy gave an example that for an average monthly electricity consumption of 170 kWph, the electricity bill will increase by 285 hryvnias.