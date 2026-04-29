Zelensky imposed new sanctions against the Russian Federation: against the shadow fleet and child abductors

President Volodymyr Zelensky has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on new sanctions against Russia.

These decrees were published on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

The first list includes 20 people and four organizations involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children. Among them are Russian civil servants, collaborators from temporarily occupied territories, and propagandists.

The second list includes 23 ships of the Russian shadow fleet that help circumvent sanctions against Russian oil. They fly the flags of the Russian Federation, Mozambique, Guyana, Panama, Barbados, Palau, the Marshall Islands, the Comoros Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Madagascar.

The largest number of these ships are Panamanian — 7 out of 23.