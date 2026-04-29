Latvian army commander wants to shoot down Russian drones on the border, but doesnʼt have permission yet

Despite new security challenges and threats from the Russian Federation, Latvia cannot yet shoot down Russian drones at the border, although it desires to do so.

This was stated by the commander of the countryʼs Armed Forces Kaspars Pudans in an interview with LIGA.net.

When asked whether Latviaʼs adaptation to Russian threats means that the country is ready to shoot down Shaheds flying into its airspace right now, the general replied: "I wouldnʼt say that we are fully ready."

He emphasized that Latvia is not currently mobilized and is not in a state of war.

"Of course, we want to shoot down drones at the border, which means destroying them on Russian territory. But I donʼt yet have permission to shoot them down there or hit the launchers. Therefore, I cannot guarantee the success that society expects," Pudans noted.

At the same time, according to the general, Latvia is working on a defense strategy and tactics. In case of war, the country is preparing a multi-layered air defense using electronic warfare, interceptor drones, and inexpensive Ukrainian-made missiles.

"We need more than just devices or weapons. We need help in developing the most suitable concept for integrating these assets. One separate device will not give the full effect," the commander added.

He explained that autonomous combat systems should not be a separate force, but an additional tool within a unified mechanism of the armed forces.

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