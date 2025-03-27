Latvian parliament allows police to shoot down drones

On March 27, the Latvian parliament passed amendments to the police law in third reading. It allows law enforcement officers to land and shoot down drones if they pose a threat.

This is reported by the Latvian broadcaster LSM.

The deputies supported the amendments without discussion, 76 parliamentarians voted in favor, six against. The law comes into force from the moment of its adoption.

The amended document gives the police the authority to use special means to stop the movement of a drone in the air, water or on the ground. This is allowed if the drone threatens the life or health of people, the security of protected objects or critical infrastructure. The permit is valid if the device was launched illegally or there is suspicion of a crime.

The amendments also give law enforcement the right to use explosives in certain cases. Until now, only border guards or the military could confront UAVs in Latvia. Police only identified the drones and monitored their route, but did not shoot them down.

In September 2024, a drone that flew over the Latvian border from Russia crashed into a field near the village of Gaigalava in the Rezekne region. It was later revealed to be a Shahed with explosives.

In early January 2025, three planes at Riga Airport had to be diverted to other airports due to drones on their way to land.

