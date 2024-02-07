Latvia introduces mandatory conscription amid fears of war with Russia

Latvia introduces mandatory conscription for men aged 18 to 27 to deter Russia from invading Europe.

This was reported by the Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Krisļanis Karinš to The Telegraph.

This decision came into force at the beginning of January, a few weeks before the second anniversary of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"We introduced the project again. We are using this to increase the size of our active and ready reserve," Karinš said.

All men between the ages of 18 and 27 will have to serve in the army, including those who are stationed abroad. Refusal to serve is punishable by fine or imprisonment. Exceptions are provided for Latvians who have dual citizenship and have already served abroad, as well as for those with health problems and single parents.

Latviaʼs plan is to have 61 000 active military personnel, split between active forces and reserve units.

Since the resumption of conscription, enough volunteers have joined the service, so the authorities have not yet had to carry out a random selection to replenish the ranks.

"We must be in such a state of readiness that the Russian generals and political classes clearly see that the direction of Europe is forbidden," Karinš said.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the conscripts will learn the necessary skills in "professional units", the men must be fully ready for battle. They will receive a monthly salary of up to €300 and will also be allowed to take up to one month of vacation.

As the publication notes, earlier this month Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania agreed to create a "common defense line" along their borders with Russia and Belarus. As part of the agreement, hundreds of bunkers and other defense structures were to be built along the borders.

According to the head of the Latvian Foreign Ministry, even if Ukraine frees all the territory captured by Russia and the war ends, the Russian Federation will still be a threat.

"Now I donʼt see any direct military threat to NATO countries, and there are many arguments in favor of the fact that such a scenario is very difficult to imagine. However, we claim that the fact that it is difficult to imagine does not mean that they will not try to do it, so we just have to be ready," Karinš added.

On the territory of NATO, there has been a debate for many days about how best to prepare for a potential war, in particular, in Great Britain, recently there were calls to consider the restoration of conscription.

According to the publication, earlier this month, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned that Russia may attack NATO in the next five to eight years. Before that, the head of the Allianceʼs Military Committee, Dutch admiral Rob Bauer, also called on the West to prepare for war with the Russian Federation in the next 20 years.

Amid recent fears of a looming conflict, Latvia plans to increase its defense budget to 3% of GDP by 2027, up from 2.4% this year. The country is also building up its military potential, concluding major agreements with Germany and the United States for the purchase of air defense and missile systems.

"If Russia succeeds in Ukraine, it will decide that it has done everything right, so it will seek to use force there in the future. Stopping them later will cost more money and the lives of NATO soldiers. This is a situation in which we never want to find ourselves," Karinš said.

He added that it is much wiser to support Ukraine, as the Alliance thereby strengthens its own defense.