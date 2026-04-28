“Ukrzaliznytsia” will receive €54 million from the EBRD. Where will the money go

“Ukrzaliznytsia” will receive grant funding of €54 million as part of a joint project with the European Union and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery — Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.
The money will be directed to three areas:
- €10 million — for accessibility: modernization of stations, elevators, escalators, platforms and navigation (at Kyiv and Lviv stations);
- €41 million for energy development: 75 MW installations will be purchased;
- €3 million — for the creation of the “Ukrzaliznytsia” Academy, which will train specialists and provide programs for veterans.
As part of inclusiveness, “Ukrzaliznytsia” simplified the purchase of tickets for a special compartment starting April 1. Since then, tickets can be purchased online, although previously you had to go to the station to do so.
Also, since April 1, the “Ukrzaliznytsia” dispatch service has received access to military airspace control systems to monitor the situation with Russian UAVs and, in the event of a threat, evacuate passengers.
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