Train tickets for special cars for people with disabilities can now be bought online

Starting April 1, people with disabilities will be able to buy tickets for a special compartment online, without the need to visit the station. Previously, they had to go to the station to do this.

This was reported by the press service of “Ukrzaliznytsia”.

To purchase a ticket, you need to update the “Ukrzaliznytsia” application, select "Add privilege", enter your ID number and, if necessary, enable the "Person in a wheelchair" checkbox.

This will provide access to seats in a special compartment equipped for people in wheelchairs or crutches, with musculoskeletal disorders or prostheses.

Currently, “Ukrzaliznytsia” has 54 cars with inclusive compartments and a separate car designed for eight people who use a wheelchair or crutches.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.