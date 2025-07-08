“Ukrzaliznytsia” has launched the first barrier-free car for people in wheelchairs. What it looks like

“Ukrzaliznytsia” has completed the modernization of the first barrier-free car, fully adapted for the travel of passengers in wheelchairs.

This is reported by the carrierʼs press service.

This car is experimental, it will be available at the request of organizations through the group ticket ordering service on the website or in the Ukrzaliznytsia application.

The carriage was completely rebuilt, taking into account the needs of wheelchair passengers:

four enlarged compartments: each designed for two passengers with disabilities and two accompanying persons;

combined format: if the car is not booked for special transportation, each compartment can accommodate up to six passengers.

Inclusive solutions:

electric lift with a load capacity of up to 300 kg;

increased width of doors and corridor for free movement in a wheelchair;

Braille navigation and contrast marking;

a large bathroom with a shower, SOS button, crutch holder, changing table and child seat with straps;

restroom occupancy indicator;

individual sockets with USB and Type-C;

seats with adjustable backrest angle;

separate lighting control in the compartment and individually near the passenger seat;

video surveillance in certain areas of the car.

Before the start of the modernization, the “Ukrzaliznytsia” team held meetings with organizations specializing in helping people with disabilities.

