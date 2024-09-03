“Ukrzaliznytsia” has created a map of barrier-free stations

"Ukrzaliznytsia" and the public organization "LUN City" have created a map of barrier-free railway stations in Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

From now on, passengers will be able to check the availability of locations at the station, and thanks to 3D models, they will be able to see the entrance, the relevant infrastructure and tracks in advance in order to choose convenient route options.

On the barrier-free map, you can already find information about 12 railway stations in Ukraine — Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Uzhhorod, Rivne, Vinnytsia. Stations of other cities will be added gradually.

You can find the map using the link or in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application.

Earlier, "Ukrzaliznytsia" informed about the creation of a unique inclusive carriage for group transportation of passengers using wheelchairs. It also adapted the application for people with visual impairments.