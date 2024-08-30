Car and mobile application. “Ukrzaliznytsia” is becoming more inclusive

"Ukrzaliznytsia" informed about the creation of a unique inclusive carriage for group transportation of passengers using wheelchairs. In partnership with Mastercard, it also adapted the application for people with visual impairments.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

New inclusive functions of the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application

From now on, all elements of the application interface can be interacted with using voice control and sound. Information about the purchased ticket, the amount of payment, the train and the number of "hugs" received will be announced to users. If a person enters the data incorrectly, the application will notify by voice. Features are available on both iOS and Android.

All buttons, switches, text boxes, and other interactive elements have been supplemented with text labels that describe their functions.

The interface elements now have optimal contrast, and the text, if enlarged in the settings of the gadget itself, does not lose clarity and layout.

They also increased the clickable areas in the interactive elements of the application so that passengers can interact with them more easily.

A dark theme was implemented in the application — this was one of the most popular requests from users.

All inclusive elements have been pre-tested in cooperation with the Digital Accessibility Laboratory.

Inclusive carriage of "Ukrzaliznytsia"

The project of the new carriage was presented to veterans, medical centers, and public organizations on August 30. It will have all the functionality of modernized trains, but it will be created for the needs of people in wheelchairs.

The carriage will have four compartments, each designed for two people in wheelchairs and their attendants. Two sleeping places will be created in the compartment, where passengers can change the angle of inclination and fix the body, as well as standard sleeping sofas for companions.

Also, people in wheelchairs will have a remote control to adjust the lighting, a button to call the conductor and a loudspeaker. The carriage will have a ramp and a toilet that will be adapted for inclusive needs.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" plans to launch the car in 2025 — public organizations will take part in the design.