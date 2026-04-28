The Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and mobilization for another three months

The Verkhovna Rada voted to extend martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days — for the 19th time.

This became known from the broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada meeting.

315 MPs voted for martial law, and 304 for mobilization. They will last until August 2. The decision will come into effect on May 4.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, martial law has been imposed and general mobilization has been declared. Conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, with certain exceptions (for example, from August 2025, men can travel only up to the age of 23, up from 18 before). Men aged 25–60 can be mobilized for service if they do not have legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military service.

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