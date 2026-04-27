A Ukrainian man who arrived drunk to pick up his child from kindergarten was deported from Poland

Polish law enforcement officers deported a 37-year-old Ukrainian man who came to pick up his child from kindergarten drunk.

This was reported by the Polish police.

The incident occurred on Friday, April 24. Kindergarten employees noticed the behavior of a man who arrived in a Kia car to pick up the child. His 11-year-old son was in the car with him.

Witnesses smelled alcohol on him and called the police. Traffic police officers arrived at the scene and conducted a breathalyzer test. The breathalyzer showed more than 2 ppm of alcohol in the driverʼs body.

The man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and endangering a child. The Ukrainian was later deported.

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