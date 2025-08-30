15 Ukrainians deported from Poland due to “threat to national security”

15 Ukrainians have been deported from Poland. The border guard service says they posed a threat to public safety.

This is stated in a statement from Polish border guards.

According to their data, the deported Ukrainians have been repeatedly convicted of crimes and offenses. Among them are possession of narcotics and psychotropic substances, theft, robbery, forgery, driving while intoxicated, and organizing the illegal crossing of the Polish border.

One of the deported Ukrainians was on the list of people whose stay in Poland is considered undesirable. Now all deportees have been added to this list.

These Ukrainians were also banned from re-entering Poland for a period of 5 to 10 years.

A week earlier, several Ukrainians detained for rioting on August 9 during a concert by Belarusian rapper Max Korzh at the National Stadium in Warsaw were deported from Poland.

