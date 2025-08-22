Poland begins deporting Ukrainians due to riots at Max Korzh concert

Poland has begun deporting Ukrainians detained for the riots that occurred on August 9 during a concert by Belarusian rapper Max Korzh at the National Stadium in Warsaw.

This is reported by the Polish newspaper Wyborcza.

Anhelina (18-year-old from Dnipro) arrived in Poland at the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion in February 2022. Now she has been banned from entering the Schengen area for five years.

“I never thought that going to a concert would end so dramatically for me. They came for me at six in the morning. They didn’t even let me take my things. They took me away and deported me to Ukraine. I am banned from entering the Schengen zone for five years,” she said.

The formal reason for the deportation was stated to be hooliganism.