SBU attacked a naval base and airfield in Crimea — three ships and a fighter jet were hit

On the night of April 26, drones from the SBU "Alpha" special unit attacked the Russian Navy base in occupied Sevastopol and the Belbek airbase in Crimea.

SBU reported this.

In Sevastopol, the following were hit:

The large landing ships of the Russian Navy, Yamal (which SBU had already attacked on April 18) and Mykola Filchenkov, which can transport cargo, armored vehicles, and troops, were attacked by the GUR drones on the night of April 19.

The reconnaissance ship "Ivan Khurs". It has previously come under attack several times, the last known attack being in March 2024.

Training Center of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Lukomka".

Air Defense Forces Radio Technical Intelligence Headquarters and MR-10M1 "Mys-M1" radar station.

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At Belbek airbase, SBU struck a MiG-31 fighter-interceptor and the technical and operational part of the airfield.